Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 29,184 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,184 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 6,918.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,676,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624,445 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,212 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,661,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 225.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,076,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,493,000 after acquiring an additional 745,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,902,000 after acquiring an additional 715,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Up 0.4 %

AFL stock opened at $67.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.58 and a 200 day moving average of $68.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $74.01.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AFL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 18,210 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,241,557.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,441,730.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,054 shares of company stock worth $6,672,094. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

