Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 5,167 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,167 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned approximately 0.43% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $3,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 15,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FPX opened at $80.80 on Monday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $76.82 and a twelve month high of $94.96. The company has a market cap of $771.64 million, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.89.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Company Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

