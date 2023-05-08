Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 9,930 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 134,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,930 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.42 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.34. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.56 and a twelve month high of $23.45.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

