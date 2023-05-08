Prospera Financial Services Inc Trims Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,834 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 142.4% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.0 %

In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.50 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 147,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,872,855. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at $9,749,111.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.50 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 147,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,872,855. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NEE stock opened at $75.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.98. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $91.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $152.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.65%.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.