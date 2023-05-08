PubMatic (PUBM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. PubMatic has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). PubMatic had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $74.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.74 million. On average, analysts expect PubMatic to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PUBM stock opened at $12.15 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.60 and a 200 day moving average of $14.55. PubMatic has a 52 week low of $11.73 and a 52 week high of $23.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.87.

In other news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $413,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,449 shares in the company, valued at $240,447.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 2,577 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $34,583.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,309 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,566.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,364 shares of company stock worth $813,704 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PUBM. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of PubMatic by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of PubMatic by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of PubMatic by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. 41.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PUBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on PubMatic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on PubMatic from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on PubMatic from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on PubMatic in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PubMatic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

