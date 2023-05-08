Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Puma Biotechnology Stock Performance

Puma Biotechnology stock opened at $3.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $147.07 million, a PE ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Puma Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $5.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:PBYI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $65.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.10 million. Puma Biotechnology had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 2.04%. Research analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBYI. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at $984,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at $1,359,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 16.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,216,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after acquiring an additional 304,969 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at $1,154,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 621.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 299,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 257,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

