Qtum Trading 8.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. Over the last week, Qtum has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for about $2.55 or 0.00009238 BTC on exchanges. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $267.20 million and $36.81 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,846.12 or 0.06679069 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00055580 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00038720 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00017915 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00019210 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000240 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00005948 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000590 BTC.

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,648,180 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

