Rapid7 (RPD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $184.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.33 million. On average, analysts expect Rapid7 to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Rapid7 Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $46.90 on Monday. Rapid7 has a twelve month low of $26.49 and a twelve month high of $77.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.17. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 1.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rapid7

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPD. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 315.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 57.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 37.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Rapid7 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RPD shares. DA Davidson began coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Rapid7 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.88.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. The firm also offers security and product consulting services.

