Raymond James & Associates Boosts Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,225,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 479,607 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 6.8% of Raymond James & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Raymond James & Associates owned about 2.84% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $7,457,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,738,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,151,817,000 after purchasing an additional 526,492 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,765,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,836,443,000 after acquiring an additional 806,085 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,989,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,585,000 after acquiring an additional 217,886 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,731,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,171,000 after acquiring an additional 423,441 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,583,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,108,000 after acquiring an additional 165,988 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $378.96. 1,701,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,764,614. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $370.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $365.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $396.89.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

