Raymond James & Associates Grows Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,382,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,832 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $187,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Schubert & Co boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $657.14.

Shares of NVO stock traded up $5.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $168.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,264,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,730. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $95.02 and a 12-month high of $172.97. The company has a market cap of $381.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

