Raymond James & Associates Grows Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,402,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225,703 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $337,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VTV stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $138.31. The stock had a trading volume of 880,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,328,913. The company has a market cap of $100.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $147.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.27.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

