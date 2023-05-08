Raymond James & Associates Has $179.90 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,989 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.98% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $179,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $7,675,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 102,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,179,000 after acquiring an additional 10,331 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 8,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $1.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $447.59. The stock had a trading volume of 296,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,822. The company has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $453.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $457.24. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $398.11 and a 52 week high of $499.48.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

