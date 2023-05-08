Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,466,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 523,969 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $231,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 18.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,917,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272,750 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,438,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,658,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301,344 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 759.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 42.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,418,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth approximately $77,890,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDLZ. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.00. 2,175,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,975,814. The company has a market cap of $106.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

