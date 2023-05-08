Raymond James & Associates Purchases 224,028 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,809,990 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,028 shares during the period. Visa makes up 0.7% of Raymond James & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Visa were worth $791,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 799,904 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $166,188,000 after acquiring an additional 9,534 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Visa by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,208 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Visa by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 476,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $98,953,000 after purchasing an additional 97,600 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,250,437.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,671 shares of company stock valued at $42,943,080 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Visa Stock Performance

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.96.

Shares of V traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $232.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,490,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,167,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $235.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $225.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.86.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.