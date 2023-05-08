Raymond James & Associates Sells 10,322 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,210,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,322 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.13% of Mastercard worth $420,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,259,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,967,977,000 after acquiring an additional 568,155 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,865,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,629,190,000 after acquiring an additional 138,753 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,874,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,238,920,000 after acquiring an additional 121,731 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,337,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,550,168,000 after buying an additional 71,113 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Mastercard by 3.8% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,540,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,618,000 after buying an additional 128,200 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.85.

Insider Activity

Mastercard Price Performance

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.35, for a total value of $64,420,795.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,253,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,802,913,208.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.35, for a total value of $64,420,795.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,253,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,802,913,208.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 380,733 shares of company stock valued at $140,704,056 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MA traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $386.44. The stock had a trading volume of 955,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,745,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $362.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $355.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $390.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.78%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

