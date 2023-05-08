Raymond James & Associates Sells 29,541 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,748,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,541 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.41% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $265,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 77,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,414,000. ETF Store Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 251,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $155.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,567. The stock has a market cap of $66.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.16. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $160.99.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

