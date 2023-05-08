Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by St. James Investment Advisors LLC

St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies makes up 1.6% of St. James Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. St. James Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 25,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 103,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Gouws Capital LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 20,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,045,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,002,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,512,953. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.14. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 58.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

