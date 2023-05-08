RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $85.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.91 million. RE/MAX had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 90.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.

RE/MAX Stock Up 4.9 %

RMAX opened at $19.11 on Monday. RE/MAX has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.20 and its 200 day moving average is $19.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.54 million, a P/E ratio of 147.00 and a beta of 1.48.

Get RE/MAX alerts:

RE/MAX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio is 707.69%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of RE/MAX

In other RE/MAX news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 29,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.68 per share, for a total transaction of $542,971.56. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,584,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,286,044.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other RE/MAX news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.15 per share, with a total value of $326,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,401,084 shares in the company, valued at $43,579,674.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 29,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.68 per share, for a total transaction of $542,971.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,584,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,286,044.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 186,855 shares of company stock valued at $3,307,086 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in RE/MAX by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,702,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,679,000 after purchasing an additional 23,441 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in RE/MAX by 5.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,089,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,198,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in RE/MAX by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 932,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,850,000 after purchasing an additional 35,523 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in RE/MAX by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 669,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,409,000 after buying an additional 13,306 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after buying an additional 9,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RMAX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RE/MAX in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lowered RE/MAX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

RE/MAX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment is comprised of the Company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription for Gadberry and the First app.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.