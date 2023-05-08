RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $85.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.91 million. RE/MAX had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 90.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.
RE/MAX Stock Up 4.9 %
RMAX opened at $19.11 on Monday. RE/MAX has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.20 and its 200 day moving average is $19.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.54 million, a P/E ratio of 147.00 and a beta of 1.48.
RE/MAX Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio is 707.69%.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of RE/MAX
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in RE/MAX by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,702,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,679,000 after purchasing an additional 23,441 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in RE/MAX by 5.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,089,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,198,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in RE/MAX by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 932,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,850,000 after purchasing an additional 35,523 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in RE/MAX by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 669,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,409,000 after buying an additional 13,306 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after buying an additional 9,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RMAX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RE/MAX in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lowered RE/MAX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.
RE/MAX Company Profile
RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment is comprised of the Company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription for Gadberry and the First app.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RE/MAX (RMAX)
- Tyson Foods: Is It Time To Cut Losses Or Load Up On Shares?
- ImmunoGen Nearly Triples on Ovarian Cancer Drug Phase 3 Results
- Texas Roadhouse: Analysts Boost Price Targets Despite EPS Miss
- Carvana Shares Rally On Narrower Losses, Stock Gets Upgraded
- Don’t Know What Stocks to Buy in the Oil Market? Try the XLE ETF
Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.