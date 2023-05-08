Reborn Coffee (REBN) and Its Competitors Critical Survey

Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN – Get Rating) is one of 73 publicly-traded companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Reborn Coffee to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Reborn Coffee and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Reborn Coffee $3.24 million -$3.56 million -3.27 Reborn Coffee Competitors $1.97 billion $180.09 million -0.92

Reborn Coffee’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Reborn Coffee. Reborn Coffee is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reborn Coffee 0 0 1 0 3.00 Reborn Coffee Competitors 506 4263 5570 264 2.53

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Reborn Coffee and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Reborn Coffee presently has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 461.34%. As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 4.76%. Given Reborn Coffee’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Reborn Coffee is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Reborn Coffee and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reborn Coffee -109.69% -113.32% -48.04% Reborn Coffee Competitors -0.03% -24.21% 1.35%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.6% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by institutional investors. 67.6% of Reborn Coffee shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Reborn Coffee peers beat Reborn Coffee on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Reborn Coffee

Reborn Coffee, Inc. operates and franchises retail locations and kiosks that focus on serving specialty-roasted coffee in California. The company purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, tea and other beverages, and various food items. As of September 30, 2021, it operated 7 retail locations. Reborn Coffee, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Brea, California.

