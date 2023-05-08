Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.20-$11.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.73. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Regal Rexnord also updated its FY23 guidance to $10.20-11.10 EPS.

NYSE:RRX opened at $128.92 on Monday. Regal Rexnord has a one year low of $108.28 and a one year high of $162.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.12%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RRX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $148.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 2,591.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

