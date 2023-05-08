Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.20-$11.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.73. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Regal Rexnord also updated its FY23 guidance to $10.20-11.10 EPS.
Regal Rexnord Price Performance
NYSE:RRX opened at $128.92 on Monday. Regal Rexnord has a one year low of $108.28 and a one year high of $162.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.17.
Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.12%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Trading of Regal Rexnord
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 2,591.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.
About Regal Rexnord
Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Regal Rexnord (RRX)
- Tyson Foods: Is It Time To Cut Losses Or Load Up On Shares?
- ImmunoGen Nearly Triples on Ovarian Cancer Drug Phase 3 Results
- Texas Roadhouse: Analysts Boost Price Targets Despite EPS Miss
- Carvana Shares Rally On Narrower Losses, Stock Gets Upgraded
- Don’t Know What Stocks to Buy in the Oil Market? Try the XLE ETF
Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.