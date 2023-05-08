Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.20-11.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.68. Regal Rexnord also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.20-$11.10 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Regal Rexnord from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $148.00 to $185.00 in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $186.00.

NYSE RRX opened at $128.92 on Monday. Regal Rexnord has a one year low of $108.28 and a one year high of $162.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.89 and a 200 day moving average of $135.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.12%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at about $978,777,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at about $793,975,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at about $266,837,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,153,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,939,000 after purchasing an additional 93,566 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,112,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,253 shares during the period. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

