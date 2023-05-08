Research Analysts’ Downgrades for May 8th (ADSK, CCOI, CTLT, FRO, GDOT, LAUR, LPSN, LUV, NECB, NSA)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, May 8th:

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) was downgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a positive rating.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $70.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $72.00.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT)

was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $28.00 price target on the stock.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $17.00 target price on the stock.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $15.00 price target on the stock.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating. Loop Capital currently has $3.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $4.00.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $39.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $64.00.

Northeast Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:NECB) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $15.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $16.00.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $38.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $48.00.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $100.00 target price on the stock.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) was downgraded by analysts at ATB Capital from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have C$14.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$15.50.

Seaboard (NYSE:SEB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $12.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $18.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $200.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $210.00.

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) was downgraded by analysts at Handelsbanken from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. BMO Capital Markets currently has $11.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $13.00.

