Retirement Income Solutions Inc Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDYG. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 980,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,035,000 after buying an additional 177,917 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 975,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,736,000 after purchasing an additional 249,146 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 388.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 544,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,570,000 after purchasing an additional 432,942 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 504,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,935,000 after purchasing an additional 19,965 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 434,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,363,000 after purchasing an additional 181,065 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $67.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.57. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12-month low of $58.97 and a 12-month high of $72.79.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

