Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

RIGL has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.21.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RIGL opened at $1.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.27. The firm has a market cap of $204.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.72. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $2.41.

Institutional Trading of Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RIGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $51.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.55 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2,419.00% and a negative net margin of 34.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 401,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 119,350 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $136,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $25,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1,135.8% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 95,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 87,647 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $50,000. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

