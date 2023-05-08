Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Cuts Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY lowered its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the period. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMB. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.42.

Williams Companies Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of WMB stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.54. 1,511,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,882,702. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.61.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William H. Spence bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.61 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

