Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Increases Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY grew its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 57.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,145 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Target were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Target by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,969 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 180.3% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,663 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,383,000 after purchasing an additional 44,813 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,517 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $156.33. The stock had a trading volume of 501,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,064,655. The company has a market cap of $72.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $228.75.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.69.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

