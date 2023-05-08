Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Sells 1,771 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,125 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises about 1.4% of Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in Oracle by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,105,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,686,000 after purchasing an additional 132,920 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Oracle Price Performance
Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.40 on Monday, reaching $96.57. 1,954,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,030,486. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $97.31. The company has a market cap of $260.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.76.
Oracle Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 52.81%.
Insider Activity at Oracle
In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Societe Generale cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.46.
Oracle Company Profile
Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.
