Robert W. Baird Raises Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $112.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TXRH. Raymond James cut Texas Roadhouse from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $133.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Texas Roadhouse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Texas Roadhouse from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.17.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 3.3 %

TXRH stock opened at $108.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.78. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $68.58 and a fifty-two week high of $113.56.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $383,779.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,879 shares in the company, valued at $2,628,122.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 2,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $230,005.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,672.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $383,779.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,122.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,702 shares of company stock worth $824,045 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Texas Roadhouse

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,166,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 160,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,587,000 after purchasing an additional 9,790 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at $1,317,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at $1,041,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

