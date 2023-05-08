Robert W. Baird Trims FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Target Price to $21.00

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on FARO Technologies from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on FARO Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on FARO Technologies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

FARO Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of FARO Technologies stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.91. FARO Technologies has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $39.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies ( NASDAQ:FARO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $103.86 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,148,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,966,000 after buying an additional 77,084 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 800,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,952,000 after buying an additional 16,114 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 737,357 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 641,915 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,790,000 after purchasing an additional 102,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 548,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,488,000 after purchasing an additional 23,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and support of three-dimensional imaging and software solutions. It operates through the United States and Canada, Americas-Other, Germany, EMEA-Other, Japan, China, and Asia-Other segments. The company was founded by Gregory A.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.