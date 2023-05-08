Robert W. Baird Trims Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Target Price to $24.00

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Thryv in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Get Thryv alerts:

Thryv Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of Thryv stock opened at $21.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.44 million, a PE ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.62 and its 200 day moving average is $21.12. Thryv has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $28.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thryv

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). Thryv had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The firm had revenue of $245.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Thryv will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Thryv by 56.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Thryv by 1,180.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Thryv in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Thryv in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

About Thryv

(Get Rating)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.