Roble Belko & Company Inc Buys 646 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up about 1.4% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Roble Belko & Company Inc owned approximately 0.10% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $6,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,931,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,378,000 after acquiring an additional 137,272 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 963,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,328,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,243,000 after buying an additional 27,030 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 396,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,387,000 after purchasing an additional 23,257 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $190.31. The company had a trading volume of 70,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,540. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $157.57 and a 1 year high of $197.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $184.02 and a 200 day moving average of $179.12.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

