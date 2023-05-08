Roble Belko & Company Inc Decreases Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Roble Belko & Company Inc lessened its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at $68,137,765.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PNC traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $117.37. 1,938,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,842,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.90. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.84 and a 1 year high of $176.47. The stock has a market cap of $46.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.12.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.04%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

