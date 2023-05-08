Roble Belko & Company Inc Has $1.85 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Roble Belko & Company Inc lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Draper Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 54,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,170,000 after buying an additional 12,354 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,225,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,457,449,000 after buying an additional 479,607 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 7,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPB Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5,093.6% during the 4th quarter. TPB Wealth Advisors now owns 33,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,488,000 after purchasing an additional 32,497 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $379.55. 2,433,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,772,739. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $396.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $370.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $365.25.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

