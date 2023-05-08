Roble Belko & Company Inc Makes New Investment in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.50 on Monday, hitting $99.15. 3,148,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,062,021. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.32. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $104.39.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

