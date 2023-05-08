Roble Belko & Company Inc Takes Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 338.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 16,748 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 208.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 14,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. 9.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SHV stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $110.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,498,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,469,964. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.73 and a 12-month high of $110.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.21.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.398 per share. This represents a $4.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.