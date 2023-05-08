Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) PT Raised to $9.00

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

RKT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Rocket Companies from $4.50 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Rocket Companies from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.88.

Rocket Companies Stock Performance

Rocket Companies stock opened at $8.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 10.67 and a current ratio of 10.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.24. Rocket Companies has a one year low of $5.97 and a one year high of $11.38.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $480.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.67 million. Rocket Companies had a negative return on equity of 8.48% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. Analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RKT. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the third quarter worth $28,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 7.2% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its position in Rocket Companies by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 151,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 17,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management grew its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 90,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

