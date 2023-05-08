Royal Bank of Canada Increases Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target to $54.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MGA. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Magna International from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Magna International from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Magna International from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Shares of NYSE:MGA traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.31. 182,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,176,620. Magna International has a one year low of $45.58 and a one year high of $68.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.59.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Magna International had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $10.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Magna International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Magna International will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Magna International in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 3,219.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of automotive supplies. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems, and roof systems operations.

