Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target to $89.00

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $99.00 to $89.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

PRU has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Prudential Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.83.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $82.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 911.67, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.38. Prudential Financial has a fifty-two week low of $75.37 and a fifty-two week high of $110.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.66 and a 200 day moving average of $96.52.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.36). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,555.56%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $1,151,334.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,685. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prudential Financial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRU. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 695.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.