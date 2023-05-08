Royal Bank of Canada Lowers The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Price Target to $287.00

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $333.00 to $287.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on CI. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday. SVB Securities decreased their target price on The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.83.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CI traded up $4.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $264.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 779,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.11 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $265.10 and its 200-day moving average is $297.45. The firm has a market cap of $78.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,213,942.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,509 shares of company stock valued at $8,200,219. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Cigna Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 469.2% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

