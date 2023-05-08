Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.40-$4.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.41. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Royal Caribbean Cruises also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.40-4.80 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Friday, April 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.77.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

RCL traded up $3.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,900,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,300,698. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12 month low of $31.09 and a 12 month high of $76.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 2.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.48. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 25.86% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.57) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 172.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 63.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 527.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 17.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

