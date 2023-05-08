Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.50-$1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.94. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Royal Caribbean Cruises also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.40-$4.80 EPS.

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded up $3.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.61. 5,900,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,300,698. The company has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12-month low of $31.09 and a 12-month high of $76.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.30.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 25.86% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 172.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($4.57) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RCL. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Friday, April 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564,035 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth about $100,326,000. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 56.0% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,022,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,666,000 after acquiring an additional 367,253 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,770.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 387,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after acquiring an additional 366,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,355,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,721,000 after acquiring an additional 314,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

