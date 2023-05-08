Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.40-$4.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.41. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Royal Caribbean Cruises also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.40-4.80 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Friday, April 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.77.

Shares of RCL traded up $3.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.61. The stock had a trading volume of 5,900,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,300,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12 month low of $31.09 and a 12 month high of $76.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.30.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.48. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 25.86% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.57) earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 172.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,035 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,326,000. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 56.0% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,022,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,666,000 after buying an additional 367,253 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,770.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 387,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after buying an additional 366,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,355,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,721,000 after buying an additional 314,385 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

