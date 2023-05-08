Rune (RUNE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $465.74

Rune (RUNE) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. Over the last seven days, Rune has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Rune has a market capitalization of $26,464.76 and approximately $465.74 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rune token can currently be bought for approximately $1.35 or 0.00004815 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Rune

Rune’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. The official message board for Rune is runemetaverse.medium.com. Rune’s official website is rune.game. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rune

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 1.34435307 USD and is down -3.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

