Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Stephens lowered Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock Performance

Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock opened at $21.38 on Thursday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.26 million, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.29.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Increases Dividend

Ruth’s Hospitality Group ( NASDAQ:RUTH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $138.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.13 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUTH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 33,657 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 36.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 52.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,842 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 6,467 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

