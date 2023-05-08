Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $200.50

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $200.50 and last traded at $197.90, with a volume of 589810 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $197.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Salesforce from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Salesforce from $150.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.24.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.4 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 940.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.02, for a total transaction of $247,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at $19,863,188.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $41,539.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at $305,435. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.02, for a total transaction of $247,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,863,188.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,206 shares of company stock worth $8,761,997 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252,257 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $797,956,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $401,215,000. Finally, Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $216,769,000. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

See Also

