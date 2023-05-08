Salomon & Ludwin LLC Makes New Investment in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NOC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $512.00.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 1.0 %

In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $551,080.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,395.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $551,080.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,395.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $1,191,512.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,249 shares in the company, valued at $11,343,924.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,534 shares of company stock worth $4,934,622. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $446.81 on Monday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $430.93 and a 1 year high of $556.27. The company has a market capitalization of $67.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $461.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $488.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.39%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

