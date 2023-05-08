Salomon & Ludwin LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VBK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,146,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,780,000 after buying an additional 32,780 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,115,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,734,000 after acquiring an additional 12,675 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 841,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,211,000 after acquiring an additional 29,665 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 694,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,473,000 after purchasing an additional 41,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 482,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,676,000 after purchasing an additional 9,930 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $213.36 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $186.95 and a 1 year high of $237.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $213.11 and its 200 day moving average is $211.88.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (VBK)
- ImmunoGen Nearly Triples on Ovarian Cancer Drug Phase 3 Results
- Texas Roadhouse: Analysts Boost Price Targets Despite EPS Miss
- Carvana Shares Rally On Narrower Losses, Stock Gets Upgraded
- Don’t Know What Stocks to Buy in the Oil Market? Try the XLE ETF
- DoorDash Delivers Better Than-Expected Q1 Results
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.