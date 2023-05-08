Saputo (TSE:SAP) PT Raised to C$46.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SAP. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Saputo from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$43.33.

Saputo stock traded up C$0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$34.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,334. The stock has a market cap of C$14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$34.97 and a 200-day moving average price of C$34.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Saputo has a 12 month low of C$24.61 and a 12 month high of C$37.50.

Saputo ( TSE:SAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.58 billion. Saputo had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 7.30%. As a group, analysts forecast that Saputo will post 2.0419092 EPS for the current year.

In other Saputo news, Senior Officer Richard Rivard purchased 3,500 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$36.86 per share, with a total value of C$129,003.00. In other Saputo news, Director Terry Brockman sold 19,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.24, for a total value of C$689,548.16. Also, Senior Officer Richard Rivard acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$36.86 per share, with a total value of C$129,003.00. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

