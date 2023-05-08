Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Hits New 12-Month High at $36.04

Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.04 and last traded at $35.98, with a volume of 141948 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.94.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,091,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 512.1% during the first quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 440.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.