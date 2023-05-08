Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Bought by Roble Belko & Company Inc

Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 359,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 3.4% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $16,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 30,577 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,065.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 16,821 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 42,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.04. The stock had a trading volume of 622,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,774. The company has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.60. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $50.85.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

